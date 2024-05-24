The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Urgent call for more volunteers at vital women's charity: Dress For Success

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
Updated May 24 2024 - 1:35pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dress For Success volunteer, Melinda Ferrier. Picture supplied.
Dress For Success volunteer, Melinda Ferrier. Picture supplied.

There is an urgent call for volunteers as a vital women's charity sets up in Northern Tasmania.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bohane

Hugh Bohane

Senior Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering breaking news, community news, crime and court. Got a story? I'd like to hear it: hugh.bohane@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Formerly a freelance correspondent and Griffith Uni graduate.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.