Urgent call for more volunteers at vital women's charity: Dress For Success

There is an urgent call for volunteers as a vital women's charity sets up in Northern Tasmania.
As women's support charity Dress for Success (DFS) expands into Tasmania's north, the organisation urgently uses National Volunteer Week to call for more community involvement.
Volunteers are essential for small charities like DFS, which rely on people donating their time and effort.
Volunteering Tasmania reports that 332,100 Tasmanians clocked 89 million volunteer hours last year, worth $12 billion to the economy.
However, an increase in informal volunteers and the intensive resources required to train and manage them are putting a financial strain on charities, skyrocketing from $4.03 per hour in 2019 to $11.88 per hour.
The charity's work to provide professional clothing and styling to help women enter or re-enter the workforce is just the beginning: its services include career coaching, drafting resumes, interview preparation, employer connections, and support for women leaving prison - all free.
DFS opened its doors in Launceston a couple of months ago, and CEO Amanda French is urgently calling for more volunteers to help deliver its life-changing programs to women in northern Tasmania. This is in line with this year's National Volunteer Week theme, 'Something for Everyone'.
DFS CEO Amanda French said, "Since starting our outreach visits to Launceston, we've been heavily booked with appointments each time we travel up from Hobart.
"We desperately need stylists who, with the proper training and support, can work with our northern clients, helping them to look good but more importantly, building their confidence and empowering them to navigate job interviews and join the workforce.
"For businesses looking to make a difference, we have a corporate volunteering program where staff come and spend some time with us during work hours," Ms French said.
The organisation's helpers also reap huge benefits: DFS volunteers report an increased sense of well-being and connectedness and reduced social isolation.
Volunteer Melinda Ferrier said, "It's such a privilege to help the many women in our community who are doing it tough.
"They've experienced a range of barriers preventing them from returning to work or working at the capacity they need to be.
The support provided by Dress for Success builds their confidence and boosts their self-esteem, significantly impacting how they present for an interview," Ms Ferrier said.
As demand for DFS' services continues to grow, CEO Ms French says securing a consistent volunteer cohort is essential to reach more vulnerable women across northern Tasmania.
"With the cost-of-living crisis, our service is more needed than ever because many women can't afford to present themselves professionally for an interview," she said.
"We also play a critical role for women fleeing domestic violence by helping them gain economic independence and empowerment that prevents them from being trapped in an abusive relationship.
"Meanwhile, we've seen a 100 per cent increase in demand for our prison program, which provides backpacks filled with essentials to help women re-start their lives with dignity," Ms French said.
Prospective volunteers can register their interest by emailing admin@dressforsuccesstas.org.
