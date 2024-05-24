Bombers to celebrate gun player

It's The Examiner's sports journalist Brian Allen here and you're reading our new FootyHQ email.
Undefeated State League outfit North Launceston have three milestones on Saturday for their match against Lauderdale.
Midfielder and former coach Brad Cox-Goodyer will play his 250th senior game for the club while Fletcher Bennett and Harry Bayles will reach 100 and 50 games respectively.
Cox-Goodyer, a five-time premiership player, is just the fifth Bomber to ever reach the milestone and is the State League's games-record holder.
That match is at UTAS Stadium at 1pm on Saturday.
Meanwhile, second-placed Longford will be without star ruck Michael Larby for their NTFA premier match of the round clash with fifth-ranked Bridgenorth at home at 2pm.
And top-four teams Old Scotch and East Coast will go head-to-head at 2pm at the NTCA Ground in the NTFA division one men's competition.
The marquee NTFA women's match is at the same venue with the Thistles hosting first-placed Bridgenorth at 10.25am.
