Resort-style living in a big home with an indoor pool in Norwood

This two storey home in Norwood, a mere 5km drive from Launceston CBD, provides resort-style living.
Contained in its own building of approximately 15.2x8.5 metres, with direct access to the home, a refurbished pool of about 10x4.3 metres is surrounded by synthetic lawn. This structure also contains a refurbished sauna plus a bar to sit at along the wall that overlooks the backyard. This backyard has a large outdoor entertainment area with a fire pit, and a lawn to play on.
The home is spacious and this feeling is enhanced by the cathedral ceilings downstairs.
The layout is rather flexible. The formal dining room is being used as a study for example. The 5.2x3m downstairs rumpus (with built-in shelves) could be a big fifth bedroom. And there are other options too.
The home has a huge kitchen and a wide opening to the casual dining space next to it.
Downstairs also has a 7x4.4m living room with a fireplace, bedroom four (with a built-in robe), a powder room next to the door for the pool, and a combined shower room and laundry accessed from the same spot or from the rumpus.
Upstairs has bedrooms two and three (with built-in robes), the family bathroom, a main bedroom with an ensuite and two built-in robes, and lovely views over Launceston.
