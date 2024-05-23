Launceston Council axes Birchalls' building sale contract with developer

A multi-million dollar redevelopment of the former Birchalls building in the Launceston CBD has hit a hurdle with The City of Launceston terminating a sale contract with the proposed developer.
The council selected developer Creative Property Holdings following an expression of interest process in 2021.
It then agreed to a $6 million sale price for the Birchalls building on June 1, 2023.
However, City of Launceston chief executive officer Shane Eberhardt said the council terminated the contract because Creative Property Holdings and its director Christopher Billing had failed to pay the deposit on the building in accordance with the contract's terms.
"The City of Launceston has terminated a contract of sale for the Birchalls building but remains committed to an appropriate redevelopment of the Brisbane St Mall property," he said.
Mr Eberhardt said the City of Launceston had agreed to enter into a dispute resolution process with Creative Property Holdings and did not intend to make further comment while that process occurred.
He said the building's redevelopment would have transformed it into a mixed retail and commercial site with public amenities and a pedestrian thoroughfare between the Brisbane St Mall and the Paterson St Central Car Park.
In 2020, Creative Property Holdings proposed a $90 million Creative Precinct for the adjoining Birchalls car park, owned by businessman Don Allen and his company, Car Parks Super.
However, after an extended legal battle, the $12 million sale contract for the car park lapsed, and shortly afterwards, the Federal Government took back a controversial $10 million grant that had been earmarked for the development.
In March 2023, Creative Property Holdings reopened negotiations with Car Parks Super and paid a $1 million deposit, comprising bank cheques of $450,000 and $550,000, towards the agreed-upon $20 million sale price.
It is understood a further $500,000 sum was paid to extend the contract when an August 2023 settlement date passed.
The new settlement date was February 1 2024, but that date also passed.
In November 2023, the Council wrote down the value of the Birchalls building at 118-122 and 124 Brisbane Mall by $2 million to $7.01 million in a bid to secure a private developer for the site.
The Council purchased the Birchalls property for $8.8 million in December 2019.
The Council had high hopes for the site after settling on Creative Property Holdings from six expressions of interest.
