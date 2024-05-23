Tasmania Zoo's newest additions hopefully the start of a new herd

The age-old question beckons: Are zebras white with black stripes or black with white stripes?
It's a question to ponder while you admire the newest additions to Tasmania Zoo.
Arriving from Werribee Zoo in Victoria and Darling Down Zoo in Queensland, Atreyu and Zia will hopefully be the start of a new herd at Tasmania Zoo.
Zookeeper Riley Lowe said zebras were commonly found in Australian zoos, but only two other places in Tasmania had zebras.
The pair will migrate into the giraffe enclosure on May 24, joining Hunter, Tallbert and last year's tallest addition, JohJoh.
"We're letting them settle into their new environment first but giraffes usually aren't very curious," Mr Lowe said.
"Once they realise they're just zebras, they'll get bored of them pretty quickly."
Quick zebra facts
Mr Lowe said Atreyu and Zia would stay at the zoo for "quite a while".
"The plan is that this will be the basis of what will hopefully become a decent sized herd," Mr Lowe said.
"We'll breed up the numbers and maybe down the track, swap out Atreyu for genetics but the plan is to build up a herd."
Mr Lowe said Tasmania Zoo was asked to set up a breeding program for the zebras by the Australasian Managed Breeding Program.
"It's all been quite successful so far, we've already seen plenty of mating with Atreyu being an experienced stallion," Mr Lowe said.
"Hopefully about a year from now we'll have some babies here as part of that breeding program which will be awesome."
As for the black and white stripe debate, Mr Lowe confirmed zebras were indeed black with white stripes.
"As much as they look like they have more white on them, if you shaved them, their skin underneath is actually all black," Mr Lowe said.
Coming off the back of a busy summer period, Mr Lowe said the zebras were a great reason to come visit.
"I think a lot of people would want to come out and see a zebra, so hopefully they'll be a good draw card for us," he said.
"Not many people in Launceston would have seen zebras around the area so hopefully this will be a nice, new attraction for the zoo.
