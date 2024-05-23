State election delayed Commission of Inquiry work, Premier says

This year's early state election has meant a number of priority recommendations from the Commission of Inquiry into institutional child sexual abuse in Tasmania will not be implemented by the July 1 deadline, Premier Jeremy Rockliff has said.
The government had promised to have in place 48 phase-one recommendations, of the overall 191 recommendations, would be in place by mid-2024.
In ministerial statement to update parliament on the government's work to date on the Commission of Inquiry's final report, Mr Rockliff said four phase-one recommendations will now be implemented by September.
He said those recommendations had been impacted by the suspension of legislative drafting processes which occurred until a result of the election was clear.
On the day the election was called, Mr Rockliff said work on the recommendations would continue without obstruction during the election campaign.
"I have made very certain that all the work to implement the 191 recommendations will continue," he said.
The establishment of a new statutory Commission for Children and Young People to administer the state's reportable conduct scheme has been delayed as has a recommendation to provide additional money for out-of-home care reforms.
Mr Rockliff said a delayed 2024-25 state budget, to be delivered in September, had impacted work on this recommendation.
He said as part of the government's work on phase-one recommendations, a number of draft bills would soon be released for public consultation including:
State agency heads had been tasked to assess the Commission of Inquiry's report to identify alleged perpetrators and take action.
Mr Rockliff said of the 22 identified employees:
In response to the Premier's statement, Labor leader Dean Winter said the government's response to the Commission of Inquiry recommendations had lacked transparency, and highlighted the lack of clarity on the closure of the Ashley Youth Detention Centre.
As soon as possible is not a timeline, he said.
Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff said additional funding for out-of-home reforms could have been included in a supply bill recently approved by both house of parliament to ensure delivery of government services beyond this budget year until September.
