'Fiasco': New Spirit ferries, Birchalls buffeted by challenges

DO I understand the TT-Line situation correctly? First company to build it went bankrupt, the second needs $80 million to hopefully finish.
The berth needed is not ready yet, and now we are looking for a safe way to get the ferries to Tasmania.
Who manages the project and why is the board of directors still there?
Oh yes, it is not their money but taxpayers.
SO THE cost of the two Spirits of Tasmania vessels, the TT-Line being wholly owned by the government, has blown out and delivery delayed.
Augurs well for completion of a stadium in four years' time and no increase in costs.
If Launceston City Council had completed a UTAS degree in how to stuff things up badly, then the Birchalls fiasco would gain top marks for them come exam time.
It's a perfect example of wasting ratepayers' money by some of the decisions made.
HAVING just driven through the CBD I felt compelled to write asking what has happened to the vibrant, busy and stimulating Launceston city centre?
All life seems to have been sucked out of our once beautiful and inviting city.
The Brisbane Street Mall is a cold, bland and uninviting monument to our once proud ancestors.
Where are the beautiful flowers, trees, children playing on once deemed safe play equipment and music, vibrate music.
A lack of government departments led to a decline in public servants who frequented the mall for shopping and eating.
Take a trip south and see what public service employees bring financially to their equally sterile mall.
Where are our newly elected representatives who promised to spend more of their time in their electorate and breathe life and hope to the North.
Over the years the council has wasted enormous amounts redeveloping the mall without once taking on board ratepayers feedback.
Maybe it's time to try again, this time taking into consideration users feedback like making the mall into an extension of the avenue where cars and pedestrians coexist.
Anything is worth a try instead of the current shambles.
IN BIG letters I want to remind people that when you leave home in the mornings now, the roads may be icy and the reason you can't see so well is because it's probably foggy as well. You must have a switch in your car that will turn on the car lights and you are allowed to have your lights on during the day.
So (please!) turn your car lights on this winter during the day if it's foggy or raining, so that other drivers know that you are there.
WHY only 15 per cent off our power?
Why not go the whole hog and make it 50 per cent because this is the last time you will be able to do it. I for one will never be voting for any major party ever again or for the Jacqui Lambie Network.
It's independents that will hold the balance of power in the next election. A lot of mainlanders say Tasmanians have two heads.
Well that means we think twice as fast and our memories are twice as good, so why give with one hand and take it back with the other? That is political suicide.
The power companies make millions of dollars profit yet they still want more.
They go crook about the banks ripping off people yet they are doing the same.
