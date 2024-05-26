The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Fiasco': New Spirit ferries, Birchalls buffeted by challenges

By Letters to the Editor
May 26 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Readers say challenges with TT-Line's new Spirit ferries and the former Birchalls building could have been managed better. Pictures file, supplied
Readers say challenges with TT-Line's new Spirit ferries and the former Birchalls building could have been managed better. Pictures file, supplied

FERRY DISORGANISED

DO I understand the TT-Line situation correctly? First company to build it went bankrupt, the second needs $80 million to hopefully finish.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.