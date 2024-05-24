Nuclear energy at least 50 per cent more expensive than solar or wind

SINGAPORE Airlines mid air frightening tragedy extensive coverage in The Examiner (May 23): What a frightening experience for those in the mid-air flight disaster. In my 27 years employed by an airline, I have only known one incident in what is called "Clear Air Pockets". A flight from Hobart to Launceston flew into one of these pockets. Luckily all passengers had their seat-belts on, but a flight attendant was thrown heavily against the ceiling and was badly injured and taken to the LGH. It is frightening; no warning on the radar, just a pocket of completely no air and the aircraft plummets up to a varied large number of metres. No control, no warning, just a sheer drop without power. The pilots in this instance deserve maximum praise, because they were also battling a tropical storm, plus in this case they would have had so much to attend to. Even getting the engines to start again as without air they possibly shut down, getting the aircraft to stop spiralling, or getting the nose up. Very frightening. The flexibility of the aircraft is amazing; they are built to be so flexible, bending and twisting. You would expect the wings to be torn off, but they are also built with the flexibility to bend at the tip two metres each way without damage. Most injuries would be because passengers, at this stage of the fight, are allowed to move around the cabin, hence so many injuries. This disaster has many saving graces: talented pilots, aircraft durability and luck!