Have Your Say

Nuclear energy at least 50 per cent more expensive than solar or wind

May 24 2024 - 10:28am
I HEARD this morning on the radio (May 22) news that the CSIRO, together with other authorities, just published a comparison of power prices according to their source. They found that nuclear energy was at least 50 per cent more expensive than solar or wind at current prices. As we all know, nuclear power plants take a very long time to build, at least 10 to 12 years, and the final price wouldn't be any cheaper.

