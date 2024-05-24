Nuclear energy at least 50 per cent more expensive than solar or wind

I HEARD this morning on the radio (May 22) news that the CSIRO, together with other authorities, just published a comparison of power prices according to their source. They found that nuclear energy was at least 50 per cent more expensive than solar or wind at current prices. As we all know, nuclear power plants take a very long time to build, at least 10 to 12 years, and the final price wouldn't be any cheaper.
A few hours later I watched on the ABC TV the shadow treasurer Angus Taylor giving a presentation to the National Press Club. He still hadn't learned anything and insisted at least five times that nuclear power was 'affordable'. By now we all know that this is a furphy, as there was a lot of expert info available since Peter Dutton pushed that line in his budget reply speech last week. Don't they ever listen? Taylor most certainly did not at his presentation. He insulted questioning journalists that found inconsistencies between his own immigration figures and those of Dutton by insisting there were none. Those weren't the only questions he did not answer. He talked about something unrelated most of the time, disappointing everybody.
The wish list in his representation aligned very well with all the areas the coalition had neglected badly while they were in power. How could they expect that anybody believes them this time to steer the economy and the country in the right direction?
Ute Mueller, Lapoinya
UNIVERSITIES are bellyaching that their finances will be ruined with the cutback in full fee paying international students.
Any revenue loss could so easily be offset with a reduction in the grossly inflated salaries now paid to academics and administrative staff at Australian universities.
More than 50 per cent of Victoria's University Vice Chancellors are paid in excess of $1 million a year! Obscene.
Double the salary of the Prime Minister ($586,950).
Fair dinkum.
They have lived "on clover" for far too long.
Michael J Gamble, Belmont VIC
SINGAPORE Airlines mid air frightening tragedy extensive coverage in The Examiner (May 23): What a frightening experience for those in the mid-air flight disaster. In my 27 years employed by an airline, I have only known one incident in what is called "Clear Air Pockets". A flight from Hobart to Launceston flew into one of these pockets. Luckily all passengers had their seat-belts on, but a flight attendant was thrown heavily against the ceiling and was badly injured and taken to the LGH. It is frightening; no warning on the radar, just a pocket of completely no air and the aircraft plummets up to a varied large number of metres. No control, no warning, just a sheer drop without power. The pilots in this instance deserve maximum praise, because they were also battling a tropical storm, plus in this case they would have had so much to attend to. Even getting the engines to start again as without air they possibly shut down, getting the aircraft to stop spiralling, or getting the nose up. Very frightening. The flexibility of the aircraft is amazing; they are built to be so flexible, bending and twisting. You would expect the wings to be torn off, but they are also built with the flexibility to bend at the tip two metres each way without damage. Most injuries would be because passengers, at this stage of the fight, are allowed to move around the cabin, hence so many injuries. This disaster has many saving graces: talented pilots, aircraft durability and luck!
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
THIS week Anglicare Tasmania released their Right to Belong research paper, a valuable piece of research that provides insights into the housing experiences of older Tasmanians.
All Tasmanians deserve to have a safe place in which they can age well and stay connected to their communities. We need greater planning and policies that will enable this to happen - for all Tasmanians as they enter their later years.
We will continue to advocate alongside Anglicare Tasmania, Shelter Tasmania, Tenants' Union of Tasmania and Tasmanian Council of Social Service to amplify the voices of older Tasmanians and their housing needs.
Brigid Wilkinson, Acting CEO Council on the Ageing
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.