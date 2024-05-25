Essential or playing rich kids? Untangling politicians' private jet perks

You just envy the high life when billionaire Taylor Swift can afford to dispatch her private jet back to the US to pick up her boyfriend during her Australian tour.
You can thumb wistfully through pages of the private jets owned by the rock stars and movie stars.
How dare they.
Back in the land of idle dreams we might note the air chariots owned by the likes of James Packer, Gina Rinehart and Twiggy Forrest.
They worked damn hard for it I know.
I'm sure His Excellencies the King and our Governor-General and a handful of politicians worked hard for their few hours of glory when they get the RAAF to fly them around on our VIP aircraft.
I say our VIPs because we pay for it.
I know I have defended the Prime Minister's use of the RAAF fleet because he is the PM.
But I have to admit I choked when I read where the two ageing Boeing 737 VIPs are to be replaced by two new business jets costing $450 million.
The VIP fleet, operated by 34 Squadron RAAF at Fairbairn base in Canberra, is the ultimate carpool that so captivates our pollies.
It's when they get to play rich kids.
None of them would otherwise get to salivate over a plane that won't depart until you say so and on board you get to lounge in plush armchairs and even nip up the back for a nap in a bed on the bigger business jets.
I once flew around Australia on BHP's executive jet on a Minerals Council visit to mines across the nation.
It was marvellous lolling on the stairs in the outback heat as we waited for our pilots to turn up, and loading our own luggage like pithy rockstars.
In the 1987 Federal election campaign I followed the National Party leader on a campaign tour of most of the nation on a VIP and I can remember sitting up at a table typing my stories when a slight bump told me we had just landed.
I caught a VIP jet from Canberra to Launceston once which was pretty cool.
It's just that you don't have to queue or show a boarding pass, you don't have to pay extra for leg room or crawl over people to go to the loo.
The plane leaves when you say so.
On the BHP jet I discovered the water in the hand basin was floor activated and I stubbed my toe on what turned out to be a cardboard box full of Bollinger and Veuve Cliquot Brut champagne.
The RAAF has a fleet of two Boeing 737 business jets, three Dassault Falcon smaller jets and a large Airbus KC-30 that flies the PM to Europe and then doubles as a mid-air refuelling tanker.
They are used to fly members of the Royal family on state visits, the Governor-General, the PM and senior ministers.
During election campaigns the Government usually provides the Opposition Leader with one of the Boeing 737s to be fair.
The three Dassault Falcon jets cost about $70 million each to lease.
The government was going to lease the two new business jets but found out it was cheaper to buy them.
How easily that rolls off the tongue.
I should point out that these new super luxury jets were ordered by the Coalition Government.
The PM and his deputy Richard Marles spent more than $5 million on VIP travel in their first full year in office.
Remember the day after the 2022 election, the frenzied grins on Albo's face and his senior ministers because a few hours later they boarded a VIP for a conference in Japan.
I don't know whether we are being fair if we scoff at this aviation indulgence.
I'm sure it's a junket for the Royals and the Governor-General, but I am equally sure that the PM would spend a large chunk of the trip going over protocols and Foreign Affairs briefings with staff and department heads.
He might get time for a kip on long-haul flights, but for a lot of the time he would be on the satellite phone to colleagues and yet more briefings.
I made a call from the BHP jet and it was pretty neat to be able to say I was at 40,000 feet.
The PM gets rubbished by opponents and idiot shock jocks for the frequency of his travel, but I'm glad he's engaging with other heads of government.
It's called networking and it's essential.
The last government dropped the ball on how the Solomons Islands Government was flirting with the Chinese and so China gained a foothold in our absence.
I think Scomo dispatched a junior minister.
Where was the foreign minister?
So, Albo's travel is fine by me.
But half a billion for new toys?
It doesn't look good in a cost-of-living crisis.
Maybe they could use them occasionally to do food parcel drops for battlers and call them mercy flights.
