Reede is determined to complete 3249 push-ups in June. Here's why

In June, Launceston man Reede Adams-Becket will have just 23 days to do 3249 push-ups.
Mr Adams-Becket, a headspace youth reference group member, will join thousands of Australians in the Push-Up Challenge, a fitness event focused on pushing for better mental health for Australians.
Participants raise funds for mental health services while completing 3249 push-ups over 24 days, representing the amount of lives lost to suicide in Australia in 2022.
But Mr Adams-Becket wants to take it a step further, and said he will try to double the number.
"I think the average number you need to do every day is 130, but I might try and double it to really have a challenge," Mr Adams-Becket said.
"I want to push myself as much as I can so I'll definitely add to it."
A national survey by headspace of over 3000 young Australians aged 12-25 revealed that participating in physical activity during adolescence was associated with lower levels of mental ill-health, such as depression and stress, in adulthood.
Mr Adams-Becket said exercise had been a "big part" of his personal growth.
"It's helped put me in the "I can do it" kind of mindset - I never used to have that," Mr Adams-Becket said.
"Now I do because of exercise so it's been a massive part of my own improvement."
He said while young people were taught the importance of exercise in school, it was still hard to incorporate it into daily life.
"Even I find it hard to put in the schedule, especially when you're busy with schoolwork and everything else that happens in life," he said.
He encouraged any young people struggling with their mental health to seek support where they could.
"It's such an important part of being young and to have that network of people," Mr Adams-Becket said.
"And headspace is such an amazing place, it's completely changed my life so hopefully it can do that for so many other young people."
The Push-Up Challenge starts June 5, and all funds raised go towards headspace, Lifeline and the Push For Better Foundation.
