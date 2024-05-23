The Examinersport
'Amazing to see what she can do': Tassie will have Melbourne Cup runner

By Matthew Reid
Updated May 23 2024 - 10:01am, first published 10:00am
The Map in action. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos
Tasmania will have representation at Flemington on the first Tuesday in November, after Tasmanian-bred 5YO mare, The Map, guaranteed herself a spot in the $8 million Melbourne Cup by winning the Listed Andrew Ramsden (2800m) at Flemington last Saturday.

