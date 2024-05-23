'Amazing to see what she can do': Tassie will have Melbourne Cup runner

Tasmania will have representation at Flemington on the first Tuesday in November, after Tasmanian-bred 5YO mare, The Map, guaranteed herself a spot in the $8 million Melbourne Cup by winning the Listed Andrew Ramsden (2800m) at Flemington last Saturday.
The daughter of Alpine Eagle and This Moment was put through the 2020 Adelaide Magic Millions Sale by Armidale Stud and was purchased for $35,000 by South Australian trainer Oopy MacGillivray.
"We took her to Adelaide as we thought she showcased Alpine Eagle really well and he was an icon in South Australia," said Armidale Stud managing director David Whishaw.
The bargain buy has now amassed more than $845,000 in career prize money from just 28 starts, which includes nine victories.
For Armidale Stud, whose list of homegrown success stories is headlined by Group 1 winning mare, Mystic Journey, it's an enormous thrill to be involved in Australia's most famous race.
"The Map is a Tassie product through and through, and it's so hard these days for the smaller breeders to have runners in the biggest races, but it's stories like hers that give this industry romance," Whishaw said proudly.
This year won't be the first time that Whishaw has been associated with a Melbourne Cup runner, recalling 1985 third-place getter Tripsacum in the Cup won by What A Nuisance.
"My late grandfather bred Tripsacum, a Tassie product with a connection to Sandaste, our foundation sire here at Armidale," he said.
"I see so many analogies between Tripsacum and The Map."
With just under six months until the Melbourne Cup, The Map is rated as a $21 chance, and Whishaw isn't discounting the prospect of a fairytale result.
"With a bit of luck in running it'll be amazing to see what she can do, and I hope it continues to keep the dream alive for smaller breeders and owners."
Away from the racetrack, Armidale Stud is being recognised nationally for the second successive year, with a nomination for the Australian Stud and Stable Staff Awards, sponsored by Godolphin.
Yearling manager James Green won the Newcomer Award in 2023, and Diane Colebrook is one of two finalists for the Dedication to Breeding Award in 2024.
"It's wonderful recognition for Diane's dedication to the breeding and racing industry not only here in Tasmania, and nationally, but globally where she's worked with thoroughbreds in England and New Zealand," Whishaw said.
"Dianne joined Armidale over 10 years ago, and she's one of the most dedicated, loyal, hard-working staff members that anyone could ever ask for," added Whishaw, noting that Armidale Stud have previously provided the winner of the award with Jenny Watson in 2016.
The ceremony to announce the winners of the 2024 Australian Stud And Stable Staff Awards will take place on Wednesday, May 29 at The Star Gold Coast.
