Family violence fears: Is your region impacted by the surge?

HOW MANY MORE aims to expose and stop violence against women in the regions, where the problem is most severe but support is most lacking. ACM is pushing for more funding for preventative and protective programs, now.
Abusive and threatening behaviours are escalating across Northern Tasmania, as family related police call-outs surge in regional and remote communities.
The rates of police-recorded family violence incidents have increased in Tasmania, and more family arguments are being reported to police.
But data shows that regional Tasmania is being particularly impacted by the rising rates, with police called to more family-related events across regional centres when compared to the capital city of Hobart.
In North-West Tasmania police attended 14.7 family-related events per 1000 population, in Launceston they attended 12 events per 1000 population, while Hobart recorded six family-related events per 1000 population.
Police spent more than 68,000 hours managing family violence, with a minimum of three officers attending events.
The 2023 data shows George Town had the highest number of police call-outs in the North per 1000 population, with Launceston and the East Coast's Break O'Day in the ten most at-risk regions.
Burnie had the highest number of police call-outs overall, with the West and Central Coasts', and Circular Head regions also falling into the top 10 most at-risk populations in Tasmania.
Laurel House chief executive Kathryn Fordyce said the need for further investment in family, domestic and sexual violence services was growing in regional Tasmania as the cost of delivering those services was also rising.
She said extra services were needed in prevention, early intervention, response as well as long-term therapeutic healing.
"A real concern in terms of regional and remote Tasmania is the complete lack of planning in this space," Ms Fordyce said.
"We work really hard at Laurel House to have a presence in regional areas. We do regular outreach to the West Coast, Circular Head, King Island, East Coast, Scottsdale, George Town and other places, but our funding doesn't recognise how intensive that kind of support is."
Prevention of Family Violence Minister Madeleine Ogilvie said the community must work together to end violence against women and children.
The government has invested $100 to implement the third Family Violence Action Plan to prevent and respond to family and sexual violence, including a 37 per cent increase to core funding for frontline family and sexual violence services.
