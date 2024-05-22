'Don't be too scared to get help'

The scourge of our modern society is family violence. The Examiner is campaigning, through active journalism, for more funding for preventative and protective programs.
Isabel Bird continues her series of stories today. Isabel spoke with Grace Holton, who was eight years old when her mum, Jessica Kupsch, was killed by an intimate partner in a vicious act of family violence. It is a powerful read.
From the good news file, Annika Rhoades reports the Launceston Library participated in the 2024 National Simultaneous Storytime. Bowerbird Blues was this year's book read across Australia at Noon on Wednesday.
If you're already a subscriber, thank you for supporting The Examiner. Remember to check out today's digital print edition.
If you receive this newsletter to skim our region's daily headlines, please join us as a subscriber.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.