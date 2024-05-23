The bigger picture: Beacon Foundation's program at the Big Picture School

I had the delight of speaking with students from the Big Picture School as part of the Beacon Foundation's High Impact Program on May 22.
The program was designed to connect college students with industry volunteers to improve their career knowledge, connections and communications skills - assisting in the successful transition into further study or employment.
Industry volunteers included Hawthorn football club's head of Tasmania operations, David Cox, young business owner of Paws Day Spa, Abbey Billing, Zoey Heather from MEGT [ Apprenticeships, Traineeships and Recruitment], and myself.
The program started with an introduction from volunteers, followed by a lunch prepared by students where participants had the chance to speak with us in a relaxed setting.
After lunch we performed mock interviews, giving students the chance to practice communicating their transferable skills, which they prepared beforehand.
The students expressed an array of interests and potential career paths they are considering, including teaching, animation design, tour guiding, media, art, human rights and justice, politics and writing to name a few.
As a new journalist I shared my experiences, challenges and favourite parts of the job - but most importantly I shared my journey through college and university as someone who came from a regional town.
Other industry volunteers shared their experiences with owning a business, changing jobs, trial and error and understanding yourself.
I wanted to remind students to take the pressure off having a "locked in" plan for the future, especially at such a young age.
I emphasised the importance of taking every opportunity you get and being kind to yourself to understand what you really enjoy doing.
I was very impressed by the bright young people at the Big Picture School and hope I inspired them to be persistent and follow their own desired path.
