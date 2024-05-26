From the Archives: Thorpedo in town as Launceston goes project mad

Launceston was awash swimming icons this week 15 years ago - and with good reason.
A $26 million upgrade of the Launceston Aquatic Centre opened with much fanfare and included Olympic and Paralympic champions Ian Thorpe, Shane Gould and Melissa Carlton, who was the centre manager.
Susie Bower was the first customer inside the new centre.
Mayor Albert Van Zetten completed one of the more spectacular ribbon-cutting ceremonies, tearing the blue by rocketing down the waterslide.
But Launceston had plenty of other projects on the go too.
Work was being done on the Gorge inclinator - allowing wheelchairs easy access down to the Gorge grounds - and plans were unveiled for a new boardwalk near Stillwater.
Meanwhile, stonemason John Bolin was hard at work on a new stone entrance to the historic town of Westbury.
In sport, Daniel Geale was preparing to fight Anthony Mundine, a contest ultimately won by the latter. Geale would exact revenge four years later.
Did we snap you?
Pictures from May 20-26, 2009, snapped by Paul Scambler, Phillip Biggs, Geoff Robson, Neil Richardson, Scott Gelston, Peter Lord, Peter Sanders, Will Swan
