Her mother was murdered when she was eight: 'Don't be scared. Get help'

Grace Holton was eight-years-old when her mum Jessica Kupsch was killed by an intimate partner in a vicious act of family violence.
Jessica, 29, was murdered at a prominent Launceston hotel, which sat minutes from the CBD, a short walk from playgrounds and the war memorial, and metres from the city's biggest tourism drawcard.
She died on August 9, 2012, during the early hours of a Sunday evening, as families sat for dinner in their homes, preparing for the week ahead.
Four young children were left motherless, to be raised by their grandmother Donna Kupsch, who also mourned the loss of a daughter.
Now a young adult, Ms Holton, 20, said her mother had been playful, and had the biggest sense of humour she has ever seen.
She remembers the little random comments her mum used to make, and a special trip to the zoo.
She said she clings to the precious-few memories that she made in the short time that she had.
"Oh my god, she was so funny," Ms Holton said.
"She was loving and caring. She was always laughing. I miss her everyday.
"There is not a day that goes by that I don't think about her. I just wish that I had more time with her."
A Tasmanian coroner said Jessica became trapped in a downward spiral of appalling violence, who continued to return to the relationship with her attacker multiple times over several years.
But it was clear, he said, "that she lived in terrible fear of him".
Jessica had told police that she was fearful for her life and wanted to end the relationship.
She said there should be more women's shelters, and an increase to financial payments for those who leave violent offenders.
She added that some in crisis might not even realise that help is out there.
"We should have posters plastered everywhere with helpline numbers, and places that women can go to if they have to immediately leave and don't have anywhere to go," Ms Holton said.
"You don't really see this information out in the world, and I feel that it needs to be more obvious for the people that are struggling."
Police records show Jessica's murderer had beaten her in public, kicked her unconscious in their home, and turned his assaults on their baby, whom she had fought to protect.
The courts handed down multiple suspended sentences but when he returned to the community he continued to assault her, and a non-contact order giving more powers to keep him away, failed to do so.
For Ms Holton, the weight of protection should be provided to victims and families as soon as a perpetrator is known.
She said they should be immediately red flagged in the system, giving rise to regular drug and alcohol tests, monthly checks to ensure they are living away from their victims, and check-ins for new partners to raise awareness of future safety risks.
She also added that supports for perpetrators should be available, "to see if they can be helped", and to prevent violence from happening again.
"I will never forgive what he did to mum. At all," she said.
"But I think court-ordered therapy, for everyone like that, could possibly help them to not do what they did. There is always a chance that something might help."
Growing up as a living survivor has changed Ms Holton, who is hyper-aware of the possibility of violence.
"It has had an impact on the way I put myself out there, in terms of my relationships, and in making friends with men, or women," she said.
"It makes you wary of how people act.
"It makes me want to protect everyone."
She said anyone experiencing family violence, who is stuck in the same vicious cycles that her mother was lost in, should always seek help.
"Don't give up," she said.
"Protect yourself and protect your kids, they are your whole life. And don't be too scared to get help.
"It may seem impossible at the time, it may feel like you can't get help, but there is always someone who will help you. You are not alone."
Ms Holton said losing a mother was a big loss, but she is doing okay.
"It never gets easier, it is not harder, you just deal with it, which is one of those things I guess.
"You just have to keep going forward, you can't go back."
