Kevin Bates was a philanthropic person who recognised the transformative power of bequests. Picture supplied

On a small remote Island, where every act of kindness has a ripple effect across an entire community, the story of Kevin Bates stands as a testament to the enduring impact of generosity.



Kevin, who passed away on January 26 in 2023, left behind not just memories, but a legacy of benevolence through his significant residuary bequest to The Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) and Flinders Island Sports and RSL Club Inc.



Flinders Island does not appear far away when you look at it on a map. However, the body of water separating it from mainland Tasmania makes access to medical services a challenge to community members.



The Royal Flying Doctor Service, an organisation valued for providing essential health services to the people on the Island, held a special place in Kevin's heart.



In recognition of the crucial link the RFDS provides for medical evacuations from remote areas like the Furneaux Islands, Kevin chose to entrust a portion of his estate to support its life-saving cause.



But Kevin appreciated the RFDS for more than their evacuation services; he also valued the broader health services provided to the Islanders, including rehabilitation programs at the Whitemark Gym and dental services.



RFDS Tasmania provides free mental, physical, and dental health services to rural and remote communities throughout Tasmania. And as a charitable organisation, rely upon the generosity of the Tasmanian community to deliver these services.



Through his bequest, Kevin ensured the RFDS would continue to expand its reach and impact, touching the lives of countless individuals in need. However, Kevin's benevolent spirit was not confined to healthcare alone.



He cherished the camaraderie and sense of community fostered by the Flinders Island Sports RSL Club.



By also leaving a legacy to the club, Kevin's generosity will fuel projects that honour his memory, celebrating not only his sporting interests but also his vibrant personality.



Kevin was a philanthropic person who recognised the transformative power of bequests. Through thoughtful estate planning, individuals like Kevin can leave a lasting imprint on the causes they hold dear.



Bequests to organisations like the RFDS not only sustain vital services but also enable innovation and growth, ensuring that their impact endures far into the future.



Reflecting upon Kevin's legacy can inspire us to consider the impact we can make beyond our own lifetimes by including charitable bequests in our estate plans.



Whether it is supporting healthcare services, promoting education, or fostering community development, each bequest has the potential to leave a profound and legacy, shaping a brighter tomorrow for generations to come.

