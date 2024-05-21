Award-winning Left Field director wants to expand the 'Farm Work Loop'

An award-winning agribusiness director from Northern Tasmania wants to roll out her booming 'Farm Work Loop' initiative across the mainland.
The 'Farm Work Loop' is a first-of-its-kind proactive approach that blends work, travel and community by providing continued employment across diverse farms.
Belle Binder, managing director of farm labour-hire firm Left Field, won the 2024 Tasmanian AgriFutures Rural Women's Award for her innovative approach to farm work.
The Award recognised Ms Binder's achievements in providing continuous employment for locals and backpackers across the state through her company.
Mrs Binder received a $15,000 grant from platinum awards sponsor Westpac to further support her project and the opportunity to undertake a professional development course.
"The Farm Work Loop ensures seamless operations, consistent quality and optimal efficiency, with our centralised management allowing us to maintain strict standards across all participating farms.
"This facilitates ethical and sustainable practices while enabling real-time adjustments to meet the demands and challenges of rural labour supply.
"Our innovative approach has already changed the game for the more than 6,000 positions we've filled across more than 113 farms in Tasmania.
"This Award helps our community grow so that even more people can experience the beauty of our Tasmanian agricultural industry, while helping address the labour shortage," Mrs Binder said.
The managing director said, "The bigger the loop, the more significant the positive impact on our farmers and workers.
"The idea is that around the state, people, whether they be backpackers or locals, can adventure around the island and work simultaneously."
Mrs Binder said one problem for local workers is that it's seasonal work, and there is not enough job security.
"So we are providing more jobs for locals on our farms, and they can have that job security," she said.
"But also we're vetting the farms, and so it's guaranteed that it's a 'friendly farm', which means you're not going to get yelled at or screamed at.
"It's essential that both sides are vetted, and we've got the best of the best coming together to work towards improving the agriculture sector," Mrs Binder said.
Left Field hires roughly 50 per cent local workers and the other 50 per cent backpackers.
Minister of Primary Industries and Water Jo Palmer congratulated Mrs Binder on her Award.
"This Award recognises Mrs Binder's outstanding contributions to transforming workplace cultures in agriculture, with a special emphasis on fostering productivity and positive environments," Mrs Palmer said.
AgriFutures Australia Managing Director John Harvey said positive initiatives like this set the agricultural industry up for a stronger tomorrow.
"I'm so proud to support Belle as she continues to transform farm labour in Tasmania, and I believe this concept has the potential to revolutionise the industry across Australia and even the world," Mr Harvey said.
Dave Milner, Tasmania's Regional General Manager for Westpac, said the Award is an opportunity to spotlight the outstanding women impacting their industry and communities.
"Our rural communities are home to many accomplished women whose innovative thinking and passion for their sector is creating positive opportunities in business and their local area, Mr Milner said.
"We want to roll it ['Farm Work Loop'] out in other states and create an agritourism loop, where it's almost like a Contiki Tour. But for farm work, Mrs Binder said.
Mrs Binder will go on to represent Tasmania at the AgriFutures Rural Women's Award Gala Dinner and National Announcement in Canberra later in the year.
At this event, the National Winner will receive an additional $20,000 Westpac grant, and the National Runner-up will receive $15,000.
For more information about the Awards, head to www.agrifutures.com.au/rwa
