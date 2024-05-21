Drums, dismissals, dates and deja vu - deliberations on a dramatic day

Riverside may have lost but succeeded in making their first ever appearance in the Lakoseljac Cup semi-finals one to remember.
Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Kingborough had everything from missed contentious penalties to red cards and late winners as Olympic presented a more formidable foe than the one Lions had thumped 8-1 just a couple of months earlier.
Riverside substitute Romain Pinto wasn't the only French influence on proceedings as Windsor Park regulars were left with a feeling of deja vu.
For the second Saturday running, the home side took an early lead but went on to lose 2-1 and have a man sent off.
Against Clarence in NPL Tasmania, James Pelletier struck in the fourth minute with Olympic reduced to 10 men from the 43rd minute.
Against Kingborough, James Trevis opened the scoring in the sixth minute although it was not until the 89th that goalkeeper Dan Nash was given his marching orders.
Who'd be a goalkeeper?
For 89 minutes of a pulsating contest, Nash was principally responsible for the teams remaining level.
The Olympic captain and keeper was in outstanding form, producing instinctive saves to deny Kobe Kemp, Otto Schwarz, Alex Brown, Noah Mies, Alfred Hess and Greg Downes.
He even managed to keep out Kemp's meek 43rd-minute penalty, only to see the Lions skipper pounce on the rebound to level the scores.
However, Nash was destined to finish the contest watching from the sidelines after receiving a late straight red card for taking out a clean-through Hess, which led to Downes' exceptional last-minute free-kick winner.
A sending off the previous week meant Olympic's star striker Emanuel Ponce was suspended for the match, but that didn't stop him being involved.
Much of the contest was accompanied by the sound of a drum coming from the home supporters with the principal player none other than the club's resident Chilean.
Canadian centre-back Adrian Anthony, who was similarly unavailable due to a knee injury, also made himself at home among the boisterous Windsor Park cheer squad.
Kingborough wasted little time securing home advantage for the two senior statewide cup finals.
Just 12 days after Football Tasmania announced that both major showpieces would be played at the Lions' Lightwood Park home, the club locked in a place in both.
At the same time that Alfred Hess's team were advancing into the Lakoseljac decider, the Lions also thwarted Launceston United's hopes of a fourth-straight final in the Women's Statewide Cup.
For a while it looked like both finals would see Kingborough taking on Devonport. But, after the Strikers' women advanced with a 5-0 defeat of South Hobart, Tom Ballantyne's NPL champions were denied a possible fourth-straight cup win by a 117th-minute winner from Glenorchy's Stefan Cordwell.
The two finals will be played on Monday, June 10, at Lightwood Park with Kingborough and Devonport women kicking off at 1.30pm and Kingborough and Glenorchy men at 4pm.
