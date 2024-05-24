Beauty Point hosts world's rarest fish, creates 'life-changing' experience

Are you looking for a reason to visit Seahorse World?
What about playing a role in saving what is thought to be the most endangered fish species in the world?
Working with CSIRO, owner Rachelle Hawkins is helping to protect the critically-endangered red handfish, a species only found in the Derwent River.
Only 101 are known to be alive.
Set to be open to the public by Christmas, Seahorse World will become the only place in the world where visitors can see the fish, with construction of a new viewing area already started with the help of the Foundation for Australia's Most Endangered Species.
In the meantime, the slightly more common spotted handfish (1000-3000) can be viewed - one of two places in the world - while Ms Hawkins deals with the "very special and very stressful" job of ensuring the red handfish's survival.
"Being able to educate everybody on the plight of the handfish has been really something that makes me get up in the morning," Ms Hawkins said.
"Because we're not just doing ordinary business, we're actually helping critically-endangered species."
The handfish are an addition to the commercial farm which won gold at Tourism Industry Council Tasmania's 2023 Tasmanian Tourism awards.
What about a different reason to go?
The venue's interactive experience with its seahorses has long been an attraction for visitors, who have the opportunity to hold them.
But Seahorse World is ensuring everyone can go through the sensory sensation in another new development coming "a lot sooner than Christmas", according to general manager Rexie Grey.
"A really interesting breakthrough is that we're actually engaging at the moment with an incredible local person with a 3D printer," Ms Grey said.
"We're getting all these models of life-size, to-scale models of a lot of our seahorses and seadragons."
It means the farm is able to bring in vision-impaired patrons and feel the creatures in the same way.
"That's really important because we've had quite a few people come into our business, they're completely vision-impaired and they can hear it, but they don't get to see what's going on," Ms Grey continued.
"With these models they can hold it, they can touch it and we've tested it on a couple of visitors already and they were like, 'this is life-changing'.
"For a lot of people, they miss out on so much and this is why we're doing this, so they don't have to miss out on a really cool thing that's happening."
As tourism enters its winter low season, Tasmanians are being urged to "go off the beaten track" and support regional businesses.
And TICT chief executive Amy Hills believes Seahorse World not only provides a uniquely Tasmanian experience, but the Beauty Point location means there is an opportunity to explore other experiences in the region.
"Importantly by getting out and trying something new in Tasmania, it won't break the bank and you'll be supporting Tassie operators as well," Ms Hills said.
"In the North, this could be anything from visiting attractions like Seahorse World with the kids, enjoying the Tamar Valley wine route with friends or jumping on the chairlift during a day at the Cataract Gorge.
"Tasmanians can be guaranteed that if they haven't visited one of our regions for a while, they will be surprised by the products and experiences on offer."
