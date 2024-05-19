Demolition clear to proceed

Joe Colbrook here, taking you through the headlines to kick-start another week.
Annika Rhoades joined me at the City of Launceston council meeting last Thursday, where councillors approved the demolition of the former James Nelson textile mill.
Despite the proposal receiving 78 written objections, councillors found no relevant planning grounds that would allow them to reject it and keep its iconic facade standing.
Feeling peckish? Hamish Geale tells us another sushi train is due to arrive in Launceston, this time at Kings Meadows where it replaces burger joint Polka Molka.
In other news, court reporter Nick Clark tells us the story of a Longford woman who claimed a drink driving incident was "out of character".
You can find all these stories and more local news alongside national and international news, opinion pieces and more in our daily digital print edition - so please subscribe to that if you haven't already.
Until next time,
Joe Colbrook, Journalist
