Weekly wrap: If it is raining, can't we just say it is raining?

G'day readers,
Recently, a curious reader posed a thought-provoking question: 'Why do we often encounter many perspectives or voices in a single story? It can be quite perplexing and sometimes confusing.'
This query concerns a story that featured the government's viewpoint, the opposition's stance, and an expert's analysis.
I was asked, "If it is raining, can't we just say it is raining?" I answer that in my op-ed this week.
For me, the story of the week was written by Annika Rhoades. Annika tells us the heartwarming yarn of a Launceston man who offered to accompany women who didn't feel safe exercising alone on their early morning jogs.
In state politics, Benjamin Seeder reports the state branch of the Jacqui Lambie Network was thrown into turmoil this week when the party's two parliamentary staffers resigned the day before parliament was due to resume.
In federal politics, Aaron Smith explains what is in the budget for Bass.
Duncan Bailey tells us the federal government will invest $11 million in Launceston City Mission's Community Precinct, which will support vulnerable people in Launceston and inner regional Tasmania.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
