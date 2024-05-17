Who will make the final state squads?

It's The Examiner's sports journalist Brian Allen here and you're reading our new FootyHQ email.
North Launceston have been rewarded for their unbeaten start to the State League season with 11 players selected in the Tassie team initial squad.
The squad features several of the Bombers' younger players, with the likes of Theo Ives, Michael Stingel and Oscar Van Dam named for the first time.
While the men's squad is 45-strong, it's possible for the Bombers to make up half the final team.
There are 11 Northern players in the women's squad with three from Bridgenorth, four from Launceston, two from Old Launcestonians and one each from Old Scotch and South Launceston.
Tasmania will face Queensland in a men's and women's double-header on June 22 at Bond University on the Gold Coast before returning home to take on Sydney/Canberra on July 20 at UTAS Stadium.
The women's team will be coached by Deb Reynolds who is Launceston-based and previously coached Old Scotch in the NTFA.
A 41-player women's squad has been selected.
The weekend action starts with the Friday night derby between North Launceston and Launceston at UTAS Stadium.
Can the Blues turn it around after losing by 162 points the last time they met?
Meanwhile, it's a super Saturday of NTFA footy with Rocherlea welcoming Longford at 2pm in the premier men's competition.
They are the two most-recent premiership winners.
In the women's premier division, Bridgenorth host Old Launcestonians in the grand final rematch at Parrot Park at 10.55am.
I hope you enjoy our second edition of FootyHQ because there will be plenty more where that came from at 2pm every Friday afternoon.
Don't forget you can follow your favourite team with our live sports scoreboard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.