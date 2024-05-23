The Examiner
Home/News/Property

Beautiful mid 1800s street presence in Perth, Tasmania

By House of the Week
May 23 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beautiful mid 1800s street presence in Perth, Tasmania
Beautiful mid 1800s street presence in Perth, Tasmania

4 BED | 2 BATH | 1 CAR

  • 73 Main Road, Perth
  • Best offers over $695,000
  • AGENCY: Sims for Property
  • CONTACT: Richard Sims 0400 566 654
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Apart from the fun you can have confusing some people by telling them you live in Perth, there's a lot to like about this restored and lightly improved mid-1800s home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Property

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.