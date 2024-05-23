Beautiful mid 1800s street presence in Perth, Tasmania

Apart from the fun you can have confusing some people by telling them you live in Perth, there's a lot to like about this restored and lightly improved mid-1800s home.
Perth, Tasmania, is a quiet and friendly town about a 15 minute drive south of Launceston, and this beautiful home would be very peaceful to live in.
"It's definitely a walk back in time," said selling agent Richard Sims.
"I'm a big fan of the old Georgian-style homes."
The exact build date is undetermined but "it is heritage registered and listed to help protect its era," Richard said.
In terms of design, "this one has a sense of warmth and structure from the triple-brick facade. It's like no other.
"Then once you get through the internal aspects it has a cottage garden out the back which is quite nice with mature plantings as well."
The home also has rear access thanks to the side lane and a private carport with a roller door.
Lovingly restored around 15 years ago and very well looked after since, the home's layout is a split level arrangement, with living spaces, a kitchen, a bathroom and a bedroom downstairs, and three more bedrooms plus another bathroom and a sitting area upstairs.
At the front of the home is a full-width verandah and the property has a "beautiful street presence."
The living spaces downstairs include a separate dining room to the front right after you enter, and a living room to the front left which has direct access to a private courtyard.
To the back left is the kitchen and it has been updated to modern standards with quality appliances, a functional design and lots of storage cupboards.
The only other features that have been updated rather than restored are the bathrooms. The one downstairs near the kitchen has a shower, a toilet and a vanity, while the one upstairs is family sized with a shower over the lovely bathtub, a toilet and a vanity, along with a storage space which also neatly hides the hot water service.
The suburb of Perth is a lovely neighbourhood, with everything you need day to day, and Richard notes that most locals are long-standing residents.
It's the type of place where "people still wander out to get their morning paper from up the road and everyone knows everyone."
