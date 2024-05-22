Quality with quiet and privacy on a battle axe in Scottsdale

This serene home is tucked away on a private battle axe block in Scottsdale, and it has quite a number of interesting features.
One of these is the reuse of 200 year old bricks at the front and in the entrance hallway. Then there's the raked ceilings and two large skylights giving an additional sense of grandeur along with plenty of light to the common areas of the open plan layout.
There's a fabulous covered entertaining area at the back and a lovely deck beyond that.
The home has another separate living area inside, along with the extensive use of floor-to-ceiling double-glazed windows to really ensure the light gets in and the heat stays in.
Speaking of which, the home has central ducted reverse-cycle heating, floor heating on all the tiled areas, plus the walls and ceiling are fully insulated to increase the energy efficiency along with the bonus that inside the home can be amazingly quiet.
The kitchen is always amazing with high-end appliances, granite tops and a large island bench.
The family bathroom has a walk-in shower, a vanity, a standalone bath and quality fittings.
The main bedroom's ensuite also has a walk-in shower plus a double vanity and a toilet.
A double garage has direct internal access past a dedicated laundry, plus there's the convenience of another separate toilet.
