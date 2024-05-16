Government confident in shipbuilder's solvency, denies bailout

Premier Jeremy Rockliff has denied an additional payment of $80 million to Rauma Marine Constructions for the two Spirit of Tasmania vessels was made to save the Finnish company from becoming insolvent.
It was revealed on Wednesday that TT-Line earlier this year approved an increase of 50 million euros to the contract price for the vessels which had been negotiated in 2021.
It has previously been reported that RMC received a government loan of 40 million euros in 2022, due to financial challenges, after it posted a net loss of 58.4 million euros in the previous financial year.
Labor leader Dean Winter in parliament on Thursday asked the premier what protections were in place to protect TT-Lines investment in the two new vessels if the shipbuilder was to collapse.
"Does your government or TT-Line hold any concerns around the solvency of Finnish shipbuilder RMC, who is contracted to deliver Spirits IV and V, and was your $80 million payment in fact a secret bailout?" he asked.
Mr Rockliff said the TT-Line board considered the additional payment was the only viable option, otherwise a new shipbuilder would need to be found at a greater expense and would have resulted in a significantly longer wait for two new ships.
"The board also made its decision on the basis that the Finnish government had agreed to underwrite the future financial viability of RMC over and above the TT-Line contribution of 50 million euros," he said.
"There is a strong contract in place to ensure that Tasmania's interests are best served challenging circumstances."
A TT-Line spokesman added:
All monies paid have a full refund guarantee against them if the contract specifications are not met.
Meanwhile, the government has denied an assertion from Labor that the $240 million QuayLink project, which will include berthing facilities for the new Spirit of Tasmania vessels, has escalated to $350 million.
Mr Rockliff told parliament TT-Line's board made a decision during caretaker mode over this year's election campaign to rescind the preferred tenderer for Berth 3E due to "a significant increase in the lump sum offer for the project."
"TT-Line re-entered a modified tender process to resolve its concerns," he said.
