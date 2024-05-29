Slow going on council's plans continues, but some progress is being made

Only three out of the 41 actions listed by the council in its annual plan for 2023-24 have resolved, with the remaining 38 still in progress as of March.
Two were listed as complete - the City Innovation Strategy, which was complete by December 2023 and the ABCDE Learning site program which formally finished in 2024.
Other projects are getting close to completion, with a further 16 projects sitting at 75 per cent completion or above.
These include the council's economic development strategy, and the first stages of the Princess Theatre redevelopment, which is on track for planning approval by the year's end.
There has also been incremental progress on stage two of the City Heart project, now set to be delivered by September 2024, and the ongoing review of the Launceston Heritage List.
Other projects, like participating in Sister Cities relationships and the state government's International Engagement Program, remain in a holding pattern with no change in status between December and March.
In the case of the international engagement activities - notionally to promote tourism in Launceston - council officers said there were simply "no opportunities identified" as being relevant to the city.
However mayor Matthew Garwood did meet with some residents of Napa, California, one of Launceston's sister cities.
There are also plans in the works to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the sister city relationship with Ikeda, Japan in 2025.
The only project that is listed explicitly as not proceeding is the City Deal review process - which the council previously said would not continue as the federal government had no intentions of following through.
The remaining outstanding projects are set to be carried across to the 2024-25 annual plan, which will be formally endorsed by councillors on June 16.
