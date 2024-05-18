Tasmanian scientists look to the stars in bid for NASA satellite mission

Two Tasmanian scientists from the Australian Antarctic Division (AAD) are in the running to develop a satellite for NASA.
AAD co-researcher Alex Fraser said their proposal involved one satellite measuring two vital signs of Earth: vegetation cover, and the "frozen cryosphere"- or glaciers and sea ice.
The mission would use high-resolution laser altimetres - tools used to learn about the surface of a planet - to observe the structure of glaciers, ice sheets and sea ice, and how they change in response to human activity.
"Laser altimetry from space has become a key tool in our understanding of sea ice," Dr Fraser said.
"The next-generation satellite instrument we want to build will have 40 laser beams, compared to the six beams in the current altimeter on NASA's ICESat-2."
He said their satellite would be capable of measuring vertical differences with an accuracy of less than three centimetres from an orbit 390 kilometres above the Earth.
"For our Antarctic research, this will provide unprecedented year-round information about the thickness and roughness of sea ice in extremely high resolution," Dr Fraser said.
AAD Co-researcher Petra Heil said she was excited they had passed the first hurdle.
"We have been working on this proposal with our mostly US-based partners for more than two years," Dr Heil said.
"The role of sea ice within the climate system is in the spotlight following the recent deficit in both Antarctic summer and winter sea-ice extent."
In a statement from NASA, a spokesperson said they had selected four proposals for concept studies of space missions as part of the agency's new Earth System Explorers Program.
"As the first step of a two-step selection process, each of these proposals will receive US$5 million to conduct a one-year mission concept study," they said.
"After the study period, NASA will choose two proposals to go forward to launch with readiness dates expected in 2030 and 2032.
"The total mission cost cap is US$310 million for each chosen investigation, excluding the rocket and access to space, which will be provided by NASA."
