The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian scientists look to the stars in bid for NASA satellite mission

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
May 18 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Different types of sea ice and icebergs off East Antarctica. Picture by NASA Earth Observatory
Different types of sea ice and icebergs off East Antarctica. Picture by NASA Earth Observatory

Two Tasmanian scientists from the Australian Antarctic Division (AAD) are in the running to develop a satellite for NASA.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East with a focus on health and science. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.