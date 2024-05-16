The Examiner
Cecily Rosol's trajectory from health care to politics and protest

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated May 16 2024 - 11:13am, first published 10:32am
Cecily Rosol says she joined the Greens after being swept up in the ant-pulp mill movement in Northern Tasmania in the early 2000s.
Newly elected Bass Greens MHA Cecily Rosol has reflected on her family lineage in protest action and politics during her maiden speech to parliament.

