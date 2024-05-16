Cecily Rosol's trajectory from health care to politics and protest

Newly elected Bass Greens MHA Cecily Rosol has reflected on her family lineage in protest action and politics during her maiden speech to parliament.
Ms Rosol, who was the first Greens member to be elected in the Northern seat of Bass in 10 years, told parliament two of her relatives had served as members of the South Australian and Victorian parliaments, while another had come to Van Dieman's Land as a convict due to his involvement in the Swing Riots in 1830.
"These riots were a protest against the low wages and the oppression of agricultural workers by the church and rich tenant farmers," she said.
"My great, great, great, great grandfather's passion and willingness to fight for justice also runs in my veins and it may well be part of why I'm here today."
Ms Rosol said the anti-pulp mill campaign in the early 2000s awakened her to the power of protest and sowed the seeds for political engagement and a membership with the Greens.
"Not that I set out to be a protester or a politician," she said.
"From a very young age, I just wanted to be a nurse and that's what I became."
Ms Rosol said experiences in nursing, counselling and foster care had opened her eyes to the extend people suffered under the weight on inequality.
"The rich are getting richer, the poor are getting poorer, and inequality and division in Australia grows ever wider," she said.
"Real people are carrying a heavy burden of pain as a result of our broken economic system."
Ms Rosol said becoming full-time carers with her husband was the hardest thing she had ever done in her life.
"(It) took me close to breaking point, but I was also witness to the difference a safe secure home could make in a child's life," she said.
Addressing the make-up of the new 35-seat House of Assembly, Ms Rosol likened the arrangement to a kaleidoscope.
"Just as a kaleidoscope creates multiple patterns and beautiful designs, we have the potential to do that in parliament," she said.
"My hope is that we will bring the best of ourselves into this place and create legislation and outcomes that are beautifully designed to benefit our people and our wild places."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.