New research claims: 'Tasmania is home to the dumbest drivers in Australia'

Beep beep. It's official. Tasmanian drivers have been crowned the 'dumbest' in all of Australia.
According to new research commissioned by ROLLiN' Insurance, Tasmania truly is home to the 'dumbest' drivers.
The research was conducted by survey company Pureprofile, which is headquartered on the mainland (it's important to make that distinction, we think).
The company quizzed 1,000 Australian drivers on common driving myths.
Those common myths ranged from 'Can I drive barefoot?' to 'Can I eat while driving?'
Through the research, Pureprofile was able to identify the 'smartest' drivers across the nation.
The states with the 'smartest' drivers listed first to last were:
1. Northern Territory (56.8 per cent)
2. Queensland (52.4 per cent)
3. Australian Capital Territory (51 per cent)
4. Western Australia (50.3 per cent)
5. New South Wales (49.3 per cent)
6. South Australia (48.6 per cent)
7. Victoria (47.9 per cent)
8. Tasmania (45.5 per cent)
Of the 11 questions asked, Tasmanians scored an average of 45.5 per cent, over 10 per cent lower than the 'smartest' drivers in the Northern Territory, who scored an average of 56.8 per cent.
Questions particularly stumped Tasmanians included, "Is it illegal to put your feet on the dashboard?"
Of which no one surveyed answered correctly, "Is it legal to drive barefoot?"
Only 22 per cent got the correct answer.
"Is it legal to eat while driving?"
ROLLiN' Insurance claims only a third of Tassie drivers answered this question correctly.
The complete research, including gender and age breakdown, can be viewed at ROLLiN Insurance's website.
In the meantime, stay classy, Tassie drivers and try not to let this latest 'mainland research' get you down.
After all, how smart can mainland drivers really be when they don't even have Tasmanian tigers and other wildlife roaming around, unlike down here, where we have to constantly swerve in order to miss them on our roads.
