Tributes flow for club's player, coach, president, life member and patron

Launceston City have paid a heartfelt tribute to their patron Peter Mies, who died on Tuesday.
Describing him as a "Launceston Juventus legend", the Prospect club said he left a proud 64-year legacy and would be dearly missed.
"The great man recently celebrated his 88th birthday," said a post on Facebook. "He reluctantly missed the first LCFC game in decades on Saturday, following a short period of ill health."
Born in The Netherlands, Mies arrived in Tasmania in 1960, played for City up to the age of 44 and became a coach, president and life member.
He also began a family and club tradition with son Roger and grandson Noah also becoming Tasmanian representative players.
The club updated its Facebook profile picture to one of Peter and Roger together and said it planned to celebrate the "amazing" contribution of the father-of-two and grandfather-of-five.
"While we come to grips with this great loss to our club, and to the Tasmanian football community; our love and thoughts go to Roger and Olga and his whole family at this time."
Daughter Olga also posted: "He was such a larger than life, passionate man who will be deeply missed."
Speaking to The Examiner in 2019, the former centre-half retained vivid memories of his state representative games and spoke lovingly of Noah's talent.
"I was the only Northern player in the side and that only happened because someone spoke up and questioned it," he said.
"We played Victoria in Melbourne and lost 2-1, drew 1-1 with South Australia at York Park and went to Wellington and got clobbered 4-1 by New Zealand. We left on a Friday, arrived in the dark, played Saturday and left in the dark, so really I saw nothing of the place."
Asked which family member was the better player, Mies didn't hesitate to say Noah who came through junior club Westside to lead the line at City before taking his goal-scoring talents to Kingborough.
"He's got two good feet. He's tall and strong with a good vision of the game," he said.
"And he's clever. To be a top sportsman and be accepted you have to be smart. It's not enough just to play good football.
"I love coming to Noah's games. If he had been born in Europe he might have made it bigger because he's got it all."
The Tasmanian soccer community was swift to join the tributes and pass condolences to the Mies family.
Launceston United's Chris Pickering said: "Playing up at City won't be the same without you there Pete. You would always say g'day and say I should have come and played up there and you would always ask how my Dad is. A great man who'll be hugely missed."
Devonport stalwart Snowy Compagne said: "Peter was a wonderful man, a great football person and family man. (I) always enjoyed catching up with him at the football and having a laugh."
And Riverside Olympic's Brian Wightman added: "Peter was very kind to my father when he first arrived in Australia, and the extended relationship has continued for almost 60 years."
