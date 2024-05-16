Cumulus architect to judge prestigious European design competition

The Launceston co-founder and director of Tasmanian architecture firm Cumulus Studio has been announced as a judge for a prestigious European design competition.
Todd Henderson will adjudicate this year's 'Ukrainian Design: The Very Best Of', a national contest recognising the best creative projects the country has to offer.
Mr Henderson will judge entries in the award's environmental design category as the only Australian juror, joining other leading international experts in the field from more than 20 countries to evaluate the works.
"It's so exciting to be considered at the same level as these judges from around the world," Mr Henderson said.
"We're a pretty small place down here in Tasmania but then we have opportunities like this that recognise us as among this calibre; that's really humbling."
Mr Henderson's firm has designed projects nationally and internationally, including the likes of Stillwater Seven, the Cradle Mountain Visitor Centre, Du Cane Brewing and Devil's Corner winery.
At the Very Best Of, he'll judge in the environmental design category, which includes everything from landscapes, interiors and buildings to theatre set design and signage.
The section is judged primarily on innovation: "how much you've pushed an idea," Mr Henderson said.
"We're approaching things from two fronts: how well designed is it, and is this something you've never seen before," he said.
"And, for us in Australia, that's extremely exciting to see some of the work that's happening in Europe and to let it influence us and inspire us in some ways."
The contest - part of the wider Ukrainian Creative Awards program - is open to well-known and emerging Ukrainian designers showcasing their works, and has particular resonance in light of the war in Ukraine.
Mr Henderson said that a large portion of the environmental design category entries this year were from students, and that there work was distinctly focused on conflict infrastructure, like modular homes for displaced people.
"I think it points to a resilience from the Ukrainian people that they're still going on about life, still creating things and art," he said.
