Ferguson grilled over what he knew about alleged paedophile cop

Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson has told parliament that he cannot recall whether he told a parliamentary colleague about child sexual abuse allegations about a former top cop in Northern Tasmania as a condolence speech following his death was being prepared.
Senior Sergeant Paul Reynolds died by suicide in 2018, a day after he was informed of the investigation and police officers searched his home under a warrant.
Regardless of this, he was given a full police funeral which was subsequently heavily criticised by the Commission of Inquiry into government responses into institutional child sexual abuse allegations in Tasmania.
Although the funeral was approved by her predecessor, police commissioner Donna Adams has since acknowledged it was a mistake and has apologised for it.
Labor's police spokeswoman Jen Butler in question time on Tuesday said staff from Lyons Liberal MHA Mark Shelton's office had contacted the police department after Mr Reynolds death for background information that he wanted to use for a condolence speech in parliament as he had held a long association with Mr Reynolds.
The speech was never given.
Right to Information documents showed a briefing note from the former police commissioner Darren Hine, dated September 17, 2018 was received by former police minister Michael Ferguson's office two days before the funeral which advised of an investigation into concerns about Mr Reynold's personal relationship with a number of young men.
Mr Ferguson signed the briefing note on October 8.
Ms Butler in parliament asked Mr Ferguson whether his office had informed Mr Shelton's staff about allegations against Mr Reynolds and the police investigation.
Mr Ferguson said he could not recall whether a discussion had taken place with Mr Shelton over a condolence speech.
"I am not able to answer the question as to what guidance was given to Mr Shelton," he said.
"We are speaking of events from over five years ago. The only source material I have is the same as what you have, which is the documents released through RTI.
"I did not approve the police funeral the question, nor could I have stopped it.
"It was a decision of the commissioner and I hope you would be aware of the separation of powers in this case."
Ms Butler said: "Telling a member of parliament that a former police officer was a paedophile is surely not something you would forget."
Mr Ferguson said he rejected the assertion that there had been a political cover-up on the matter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.