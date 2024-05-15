No sign of funding for new Tamar Bridge in federal budget

Plans to construct a new bridge across the River Tamar have been set back after the Albanese government failed to provide for the requested $380 million in Tuesday evening's budget.
Treasurer Michael Ferguson said the state government submitted the business case for the new bridge project back in February, and spent months discussing the project with Infrastructure Australia - the independent body that provides advice to governments on infrastructure projects.
"There's absolutely a reasonable expectation that we could have seen the funds being allocated toward that in the federal budget, but they haven't," Mr Ferguson said.
Under the proposal, the $400 million bridge would connect the East Tamar Highway, near the University Way intersection, to the West Tamar Highway north of Cormiston Road.
The project was first discussed in 2018, and since then the state government has delivered a feasibility plan.
It confirmed during the 2021 election that it was prepared to fund $80 million of the cost if the Albanese government came up with the rest.
But others were less disappointed - its omission from the budget may not have been a bad decision, according to Riverside resident and West Tamar councillor Rick Shegog.
He said there had not been sufficient consultation about the proposal among Launceston and West Tamar residents, and that there had been no, or very few, representations to his council by locals supporting the plan.
"They really haven't consulted the community as to where the bridge is going to be built, what its capacity will be, where it will end up on the other side, will it limit boats or yachts entering the Tamar," he said.
"I feel it was a pretty knee-jerk option or idea, there's been no real plan or detail as to the costs and benefits.
"I think a bridge would be great, but there are probably some other projects that should get up before a bridge across the Tamar."
Bass MP Bridget Archer said the budget was "underwhelming" for Northern Tasmania, given the lack of funding for infrastructure priorities like the bridge and the redevelopment of the LGH.
