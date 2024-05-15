A good place for a pit stop? Plans to open up servo access 24/7

Motorists needing to make a late-night pitstop between Launceston and George Town may soon have their prayers answered.
Plans currently exhibited by the City of Launceston council show the Ampol service station at Mount Direction is due an overhaul - namely new signage because of a rebrand - and also a shift in opening hours.
Under the proposal the signage at the site, namely on the awning and the roadside fuel price display will be updated to new Caltex branding.
This marks a return of the tri-coloured star at the service station, as Caltex stations across the country rebranded as Ampol after oil giant Chevron refused to allow the company to use the name and logo in 2019.
The roadside sign - set to stand seven metres tall - requires assessment against performance criteria, as although it is similar in size to service stations around the country council regulations limit sign heights to 2.4 metres.
An request to vary the service station's operating hours is also included in the development application, with plans to offer out-of-hours fuel service with unmanned kiosks.
24 hour service stations are not new in Launceston, with 10 dotted around the inner suburbs.
However, they are much sparser further up the Tamar with only the Tas Petroleum at Beaconsfield - on the opposite side of the estuary - offering round-the-clock services.
The plans for the Mount Direction service station renovations are available for viewing and public comment at Town Hall and online until 5pm Monday, May 27.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.