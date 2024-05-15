Meander Valley Council takes on equipment from closing community group

A Tasmanian council has agreed to take on the assets of a local community group before it dissolves.
Deloraine's Western Tiers Film Society (WTFS) is set to close after a decade of operation due to a "lack of succession into the committee".
The group has maintained a consistent membership of more than 50 people each year who came together to watch monthly films at the Meander Valley Performing Arts Centre.
Faced with imminent closure, the WTFS approached other community groups to offload its cinema projector, screen and audio equipment.
Arts Deloraine organisers said they valued the cinema highly but felt they lacked the resources to maintain the assets.
The film society then lodged a request with the Meander Valley Council to take on the equipment, with councillors considering the matter on May 14.
A recommendation from council officers to accept the gift received "full support" from councillor Anne-Marie Loader.
"I'm sad to see that the film society is finishing up but they did a lot of work to acquire all of that wonderful equipment," she said.
"We've got the opportunity to keep it as a community asset, for which I really thank them."
Councillor Ben Dudman concurred.
"The group has sought to provide the assets to other like-minded community group and they haven't been successful in finding one," he said.
"So it is logical and simple that we take over the assets as a gift and I'm more than happy to support the recommendation."
The majority of the WTFS equipment was purchased in 2014 for roughly $40,000. 10 years on, the council estimated the depreciated value to be $10,000.
The annual cost to Meander Valley is estimated at $2500 if the assets last fived years and $1500 if they remain useful for another decade.
Councillor Daniel Smedley supported the approach but held some reservations.
"My concern was that in 10 years' time, we might be sitting there with assets that are fully depreciated and will have to be offloaded at some point," he said.
"Hopefully we do get some use out of them over the next decade, that would be helpful to the community."
Councillors were in favour of taking on the equipment by seven votes to one, with just Cr John Temple against the recommendation.
He was also the only councillor in favour of accepting a government request to take on Crown land at cost to Meander Valley.
