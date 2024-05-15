The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

History and heritage: Launceston and Longford gardens that tell a story

Annika Rhoades
By Annika Rhoades
Updated May 15 2024 - 1:33pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew and Meredith Meeves, owners of Longford House. Picture by Paul Scambler
Andrew and Meredith Meeves, owners of Longford House. Picture by Paul Scambler

Tasmania boasts some incredible landscapes and gardens, with many people taking it upon themselves to preserve and sustain these ecological wonders.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annika Rhoades

Annika Rhoades

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, interested in community and environmental stories. Feel free to contact me at annika.rhoades@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.