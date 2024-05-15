History and heritage: Launceston and Longford gardens that tell a story

Tasmania boasts some incredible landscapes and gardens, with many people taking it upon themselves to preserve and sustain these ecological wonders.
This weekend, some of Launceston and Longford's beautiful heritage gardens and houses will be on display.
The event is hosted by the Tasmanian branch of the Australian Garden History Society (AGHS), and invites visitors to delve into the evolution of the gardens and witness how the property owners have managed challenges.
Co-chair of the Tasmanian branch Rosie Mackinnon said the weekend is about advocacy and support for those who want to preserve and sustain their landscapes.
"The main issue for us is looking at how we can sustain these amazing heritage gardens," she said.
"History is something that has happened in the past, heritage is the evidence of what's still there.
"It's this fine balance: how can we keep what we love to have, and still have a sustainable lifestyle?"
Meredith and Andrew Meeves bought Longford House nearly four years ago, and said the garden had been neglected and needed extensive maintenance.
"It was such a mess," Mrs Meeves said.
"There'd been no water on the property for a couple of years ... but we could see that the gardens had incredible potential to be revived."
Mr Meeves spent months setting up an automated irrigation system and said water preservation, sustainability and improving biodiversity was their main focus in the garden.
"What I think people may be interested in is how some of our ideas ... have actually worked for us in terms of how to maintain a property of this size, how to make sure that we utilise water sparingly," Mrs Meeves said.
"We've still got lots to do in restoring the plants to what they were," she said.
"Creating more garden beds, recycling seeds and using fallen leaves for mulch as well to stop weed growth coming through.
"We're custodians, really."
Saturday's program includes tours of the gardens at Longford House, Kilgour House, Claremont House and the Illawarra church and cemetery.
Sunday's events include talks with the authors of a new book, Tasmanian Gardens, and Emma van Lint, landscape architect and Urban Forester with the Launceston City Council.
The AGHS was formed in 1980 to create appreciation and concern for parks, gardens and cultural landscapes that are vital to Australia's heritage.
While the event is booked out, for further enquiries email Rosie Mackinnon at armackin@intas.net.au.
