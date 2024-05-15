Westbury Road subdivision coming back before council, with new request

Months after councillors approved a 23-lot subdivision at a former nursery on Westbury Road, Prospect, plans have been lodged that would pave the way for even more houses at the site.
The owners of 181 Westbury Road, along with the owners of 183, 185, 187, 189, 191, 193 Westbury Road and 60 Oakden Road have requested the City of Launceston council applies general residential zoning rules to the blocks.
This would reduce the absolute minimum lot size from 1200 square metres to 325 square metres in the case of multiple dwellings - paving the way for even higher density at the site on Launceston's south.
Council planning officers said they supported the change, as it "offers opportunities for further development" of the properties next-door to the Olde Tudor shopping centre.
"The site is well located for residential development," they said.
"It is close to the local shopping precinct, schools, transport routes to the services of the city centre and areas beyond."
The planning officers said changing the zoning from low-density residential to general residential would also be in keeping with the rest of the area, as other lots nearby were already zoned as general residential.
Councillors will vote on whether to exhibit the plans for public feedback at their meeting on May 16.
Once this process is complete the plans will then be put to the Tasmanian Planning Commission for further scrutiny and ratification, as happened previously with 181 Westbury Road.
This particular lot was last before councillors in October 2023, when they endorsed the proposal to re-zone vacant commercial land.
At the time councillor Tim Walker said the proposal - which came with an application for a 23-lot subdivision - was something he "heartily" supported as it unlocked land for further development.
