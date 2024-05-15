Cheers to 40 years: No plans of slowing down for Health Hub administrator

After 40 years working in the health system, it's the patients and staff that keep Launceston Health Hub chronic disease administrator Lynne Yunk coming back each day.
Ms Yunk joined Parkview Medical in 1984 as practice manager long before Parkview merged with the Launceston Medical Centre in 2016 to become the Health Hub that it is today.
She said she felt "very blessed" to be able to work in general practice for 40 years.
"I wasn't quite sure that I would be doing it this long but I feel very privileged, it's been wonderful," Ms Yunk said.
"I've enjoyed working with staff and doctors and have had the privilege of looking after patients," Ms Yunk said.
She said while it's been challenging at times dealing with a changing health system, it had still been an "absolute honour".
"The whole medical system has always been a challenge, but I think with the team around me and the bond I've had with patients over the years; it's been wonderful," Ms Yunk said.
Ms Yunk transitioned to chronic disease management while working with Parkview, and said it had always been a passion to work in care planning, and help patients access allied health services.
"Plus it gave me a chance to still have contact with the patients I knew for 33 years at Parkview; it gave me flexibility and I thoroughly enjoyed doing that side of things and working with a different team."
After 40 years, Ms Yunk said she had no plans of slowing down any time soon.
"I'll keep going for as long as I can," Ms Yunk said.
"I've never not wanted to come to work, it's never boring."
