Club imports missing in action as statewide cup history beckons

Riverside could be without both their star imports for one of the biggest games in the club's history.
Chilean striker Emanuel Ponce, who has scored four times in Olympic's two Lakoseljac Cup victories this season, looks set to be suspended for the club's first appearance in the semi-finals.
Just two minutes after setting up his side's early opener, the speedy dribbler picked up a yellow card in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Clarence and collected another plus a red on the stroke of half-time which left the team with 10 men for the entire second half.
Canadian centre-back Adrian Anthony is also highly doubtful having been substituted on 63 minutes after picking up a knee injury.
Helder Dos Santos Silva's side sit second from bottom after the first round of matches in NPL Tasmania and have reached the cup semi-finals after beating Hobart United 4-1 and Clarence 5-2.
They will play a Kingborough side looking for a Launceston hat-trick having beaten United 7-0 and City 2-1 in previous rounds.
Ponce also bagged his sole league goal of the season when the sides met in round two, but the Lions bagged eight of their own, including four from in-form captain Kobe Kemp, to win the match at a canter.
Saturday's hectic schedule of matches at Windsor Park witnessed plenty of goals, no shortage of controversy and one quirky officiating stat.
When Riverside hosted Taroona in the Women's Super League, it was perhaps the first statewide fixture in which one of the team's former coaches had made the transition to assistant referee.
Having taken charge of both Olympic's and Northern Rangers' women's teams in recent years, Jo Haezebrouck has taken a step back from coaching to focus on refereeing and looked totally at home at one of his former stamping grounds.
The Will Fleming story gained another amusing chapter as the Olympic winger continues to recover from the broken leg he sustained in the season-opener against his old team Launceston City.
Last month, we reported how Fleming has been indulging an interest in photography while his leg heals, producing some excellent images which we happily used in The Examiner.
Determined to stay involved in Windsor Park events, Fleming also volunteered to be match manager for the club's Northern Championship 1 clash with Burnie United.
He did a splendid job retrieving lost balls on his crutches despite copping some jovial abuse from clubmates instructing him to hurry up.
Expected goals (or xG) is all the rage in top-flight coverage at the moment and Riverside would have tested the concept's parameters on Saturday.
Leading 1-0 at half-time against Taroona, Olympic's WSL side produced clear goal-scoring opportunities in the 48th, 49th, 53rd, 55th, 56th, 57th, 58th, 62nd, 64th, 68th, 69th and 70th minutes but could not find a way past the visitors' experienced keeper Isolina Ottavi.
Even when Mia Findlay did finally add to the score in the 84th minute, her initial effort was saved by Ottavi.
Painfully, all those missed opportunities came back to bite the home side when Taroona's only two efforts on target in the entire match led to goals in the 88th and 90th minutes and a share of the points.
