Doing it for the girls: Lady tradies forming bonds beyond the worksite

Tradeswomen Jasmyn Smith and Logan Barnett said there are more women in trades than ever before, but most of them don't know each other.
The pair created "Tradie Ladies" - an easygoing, monthly gathering to help women in trades make friends and network.
Ms Smith said Tradie Ladies was inspired by their own experiences.
"We always see each other, but don't know who each other are," Ms Smith said.
"It gives women a safe haven if they're the only female on site, which we both were.
"We didn't really have anyone to talk to ... now we want to create somewhere for other women [to socialise] especially apprentices."
Tradie Ladies isn't the pair's first project seeking to empower women in trades.
Ms Smith and Ms Barnett are the founders of the soon-to-launch GO Company - which designs discreet packs with sanitary items and hygiene products for women to manage menstrual cycles in the workplace.
Ms Barnett said Tradie Ladies came about as the pair wanted to make finding friends easy for other women.
"I lived in Launceston originally, and when I moved back my friends had grown up and done other things," Ms Barnett said.
"Making friends was really hard.
"It can be quite scary going to something alone - but we encourage you to come along."
Ms Smith said all women in trades have similar interests.
"It's really hard to find people you have similar interests with - we want to offer those females who struggle to find those conversations," she said.
The pair said there are many different fields in trade and they can learn from one another.
"It doesn't just have to be construction workers, it's really for any women in male dominated industries," Ms Smith said.
"There are a few girls who are architects and surveyors, we teach them things they don't know and vise versa."
All women are welcome to join Tradie Ladies gatherings at the Sports Garden Hotel from 5pm-7.30pm on the first Thursday each month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.