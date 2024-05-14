Parents of stillborns offered death doula to take baby home?

A Launceston mother says grieving parents experiencing the death of a stillborn or newborn baby in hospital should always be given the opportunity to take their child home.
And with a political spotlight on maternity services, Tasmania's public health system has not ruled out the possibility.
Collette Butler lost her daughter Amelia at 38 weeks' gestation.
While she was able to create memories at the hospital, and did not feel rushed, Ms Butler said every parent wanted more time to create memories with their baby.
This desire was noticed by a Tasmanian neonatal nurse almost seven years ago, who then expressed a need to routinely provide information about infant-loss doula services to public patients.
Such services allow parents to take their baby home, for up to three days or more, with the support of a death doula.
Ms Butler said providing this as a standard option in the public system, or at least informing parents of the option, could help the grieving process.
"Walking out of the hospital without them is horrendous," Ms Butler said.
"So to be able to take bub and have them in that home space with you, it would be so beneficial.
"Families could spend time with their baby in the nursery that was created for them.
"It would be a beautiful way to say goodbye."
While the Health Department did not provide comment on whether it would consider an infant-loss doula service in public hospitals, it said it was committed to working with current best practice.
"The department is committed to working with new research and families who have experienced loss to review and improve the way we care for families, including strengthening and expanding perinatal bereavement services and resources," the spokesperson said.
"The response to the loss of a baby - including stillbirth - is individualised based on the circumstances, the gestation of the baby at birth and the wishes of the parents.
"Women and families respond very differently to this grief and trauma, and this guides the care provided for that family.
"Women and families are supported if they choose to engage with a death doula."
Maternity and reproductive services in Tasmania have been under a spotlight for several years after stories of hospital birth trauma surfaced in the community.
Alarming data about birth trauma, including stories of babies dying, have been revealed.
The situation has led doctors to call for a government-funded service that would provide grief and mental health support to parents and families experiencing paediatric death.
Ms Butler said this type of support and follow-up care is important for grieving families.
She said having a specially-trained nurse or doula to allow parents to take the babies home, could form part of these services.
