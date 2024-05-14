The Examiner
Parents of stillborns offered death doula to take baby home?

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated May 14 2024 - 10:43am, first published 10:19am
Baby Amelia. Her mother Collette Butler says giving parents the option to accept the services of an infant loss death doula would bring a lot of benefits. Picture: Supplied
A Launceston mother says grieving parents experiencing the death of a stillborn or newborn baby in hospital should always be given the opportunity to take their child home.

