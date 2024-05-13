Unpopular demolition plans

G'day readers,
I am back from a week's leave and ready to lead our newsroom of excellent journalists to deliver the news to you, our valued reader.
Do councils listen to the public when they object to developments? Joe Colbrook reports that plans to demolish the former James Nelson textile mill are proving unpopular with the community. His story tells you how unpopular the development application is.
My mum once told me that a day without learning something new is a wasted day. I still agree with that sentiment. When I read Duncan Bailey's story about six-year-old Leo Polson, who was born with a rare, lifelong condition known as Childhood Apraxia of Speech, I was immediately struck by Leo's bravery, but I also learned something new. Give it a read; it is a great story.
If you're already a subscriber, thank you for supporting the local news you trust. Remember to check out today's digital print edition.
If you receive this newsletter to skim our region's daily headlines, please consider joining us as a subscriber. Sign up, and you can unlock unlimited access to all articles anytime, anywhere, plus interactive puzzles fresh every day
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.