Firearms and ammunition seized by police in Central Highlands

Tasmania Police seized five firearms and a quantity of ammunition during a targeted traffic patrol in relation to illegal poaching last weekend.
Senior Sergeant Mark Williams said in response to recent reports of illegal poaching of both sheep and deer in the Central Highlands area, police from Oatlands, Liawenee and Kempton conducted targeted patrols over the weekend between Bothwell and Liawenee.
"Police intercepted multiple vehicles and checked all relevant licences and firearms to ensure they complied with storage requirements while travelling," Mr Williams said.
"During the evening, police intercepted a vehicle containing four men who were all in possession of loaded firearms.
"Several hundred rounds of live ammunition and spent cartridges were also inside the vehicle."
Police seized the five firearms and all ammunition from the vehicle.
Police said the four men "will be proceeded against" in relation to firearm and ammunition offences.
Mr Williams said this was a timely reminder that all firearm licence holders must strictly adhere to all firearms laws, and adhere to best practice relating to the safe storage and transport of firearms and ammunition in vehicles.
