Bronwyn's volunteer work rewards her on many levels Advertising Feature

Tasmania Fire Service volunteer Bronwyn Rigby said juggling it with life and work can be a challenge, but the benefits and rewards make up for it. Picture supplied

With more than 4500 volunteers, Tasmania Fire Service (TFS) is the largest volunteer organisation in the state.



Every volunteer, whether on the fireground or supporting behind the scenes, plays an important role supporting TFS and the community.

For Bronwyn Rigby from Evandale, volunteering with TFS beside her family is rewarding and enjoyable, especially with the comradery and friendships to be forged.

"I started volunteering for TFS in April 1999 - that's 25 years ago - and to this day, I love it," Bronwyn said.

"I'm currently a volunteer firefighter and the junior coordinator at our station, and I've had the opportunity to build friendships and comradery with other volunteers in both these roles."

As part of Bronwyn's junior coordinator role, she plans and manages the junior and cadet programs (for 10 - 17 year olds), and mentors and teaches young members, while giving them hands-on experience with equipment in a safe way.

"This is a role that's close to my heart - as a mum of two children who themselves were once members of the junior and cadet programs with TFS," she said.

"My husband Grant is Brigade Chief of our station, and my children are now young adults who have become senior firefighters - being able to work side by side with them on the fireground and in the truck means so much to me."

Bronwyn said being a TFS volunteer is rewarding on many levels, from helping the community, to the comradery and friendships made.

"Volunteering can be hard with everything we have to juggle - work, family, life - but the benefits and rewards you get make up for it.

"The best thing about being in the TFS is being able to share this with my children - you could say my family are part of the big TFS family.

"For anyone who is considering volunteering for TFS I say do it. "You won't regret it, and the friendships you'll make along the way are well worth it."