Regurgitator brought their old and new stuff to a satisfied Du Cane crowd

The Gurge are back regurgitating a brand new album, Invader, and an It's so Invasive national tour.
They brought their old and new hits to a satisfied crowd on a Mother's Day afternoon at Du Cane Brewery in Launceston.
The more than 300-strong crowd at Du Cane were treated to a generous setlist that spanned the band's three-decade career.
You could be forgiven for not realising Regurgitator has been around as long as that, given just how fit the band's members appear on stage today.
Those who remember the mid 90s will reminisce about Regurgitators' mighty impact on the Australian music scene at the time.
Frontman Quan Yeomans still stays true to his punk showmanship, while bassist Ben Ely and drummer Peter Kostic performed with their usual vigour.
Adding Sarah Lim on keys and guitars brought extra vitality to the group's collective spirit.
All this from a band that is sounding as tight as ever.
The Gurge's ability to withstand the test of time in an industry where it seems increasingly difficult to make a coin is a cause to celebrate in and of itself.
Old and new fans had filled cups (not just with tasty Du Cane beer) with the eclectic mash-up of all the bands' finest funk, rock, punk, hip-hop, and electronic belters.
From the raw punk energy of tracks like Kong Foo Sing to the anti-mainstream anthem of Polyester Girl and right up to songs from their latest offering, such as the catchy 80s synth throwback Cocaine Runaway.
The Gurge had the energised crowd effortlessly singing lyrics back in unison.
They played in Hobart May 11 and are on a tour that saw Tassie rock and roll duo The Subculture Clique and Sydney two-piece noise band Party Dozen as worthy support acts.
Both supporting acts put out a cacophony of sound considering they are only duos.
Du Cane co-owner Sam Reid was in attendance and said, "Well, they [Regurgtator] were one of my go-to bands in my university days, so it was great to hear that they were touring again and wanted to play at Du Cane.
"I was stoked for that. Bringing back the old school and introducing it to some of the staff who work here," Mr Reid said.
"Many of my friends came along, and it made their Mother's Day.
"We're just pleased to bring these kinds of bands to Launceston, which might be too big for some of the pubs. So, we're filling that mid-size void, which is nice to be able to do.
"It was great to see so many people coming out and supporting live music on a Sunday," he said.
Regurgitator closed their 27-song set with a memorable cover of Don't You (Forget About Me) by Scottish rock band Simple Minds.
An apt finale to a gig that for those lucky to be attendance indeed won't forget.
