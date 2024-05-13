The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Regurgitator brought their old and new stuff to a satisfied Du Cane crowd

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
May 13 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Frontman Quan Yeomans from Regurgitator played at Du Cane Brewery in Launceston on May 12. Picture by Hugh Bohane.
Frontman Quan Yeomans from Regurgitator played at Du Cane Brewery in Launceston on May 12. Picture by Hugh Bohane.

The Gurge are back regurgitating a brand new album, Invader, and an It's so Invasive national tour.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bohane

Hugh Bohane

Senior Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering breaking news, community news, crime and court. Got a story? I'd like to hear it: hugh.bohane@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Formerly a freelance correspondent and Griffith Uni graduate.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.