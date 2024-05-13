'Little bit ridiculous': Porte calls for calm on Tasmanian roads

An Australian cycling great has called for understanding in the everlasting issues between drivers and cyclists.
Richie Porte, a Tour de France podium-finisher and Launceston resident, said both sides need to be more compassionate road users.
It comes following a report during Road Safety Week which revealed that last year 12 of the 36 fatalities on Tasmanian roads were vulnerable users.
"It's a two-way street, isn't it," Mr Porte said.
"I think as a cyclist, you're normally going to come off second-best with a car or truck, but also as a cyclist, you do have a duty to obey the road rules."
Whether it is wearing high-quality, visible clothing or the use of lights, Mr Porte admitted road safety is something he has taken far more seriously since having children.
"I know that not everybody likes cyclists on the road, but it's everybody's right to use the road," he said.
"Some of the road rage that you do see, sometimes it's a little bit ridiculous.
"I still want to go home to my children, and sometimes it's just not worth the risks of riding at certain times or on certain roads."
Having cycled on roads more times than he could count, Mr Porte said he "could write a book" on all the negative experiences he has had on roads all over the world.
He said Australia was "pretty good" and that "cyclists and car drivers do coexist quite well".
But he did want to point out a few myths which he feels car users still wrongly believe.
"We are allowed to ride two-abreast, as a cyclist it's not always easy to hear things that are coming up behind you and it's probably harder to be riding a push-bike than driving a car," Mr Porte said.
"So maybe just leave with plenty of time to not be too stressed driving."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.