Are fuel-cell vehicles coming to Tasmanian roads? New subsidy plan unveiled

Tasmania could soon become the first state to operate a hydrogen-based transport network under a government scheme unveiled on Monday.
Energy Minister Nick Duigan said the Hydrogen Price Reduction Scheme would provide up to $8 million in state funding to help private developer Countrywide Hydrogen build production sites at Wesley Vale in the North-West and Brighton in the South of the state.
The funding brings Countrywide's project closer to realisation by providing a payment per kilogram of hydrogen sold to cover the gap between production costs and affordable pricing, Mr Duigan said.
"By supporting initiatives like this, we ensure a stable sale price for green hydrogen, bringing more stability for end-users and advancing our renewable energy objectives," he said.
Countrywide is aiming to launch production and refuelling facilities at both Tasmanian locations starting in 2026, according to managing director Geoffrey Drucker.
The sites would initially produce around 800 tonnes of hydrogen per year - enough to refuel 33 trucks per day - and could supply to transport companies and others looking to cut their carbon emissions.
Mr Drucker said Countrywide would sell hydrogen at about $9 per kilogram, or $54 to fill up a typical fuel-cell car like the one on display in Hobart on Monday.
That would give the vehicle a 650-kilometre range, but larger vehicles with bigger tanks would be able to carry much more.
He said setting up production on the island would reduce Tasmania's reliance on diesel imports and cut down carbon emissions while generating jobs and economic benefits.
"It's a milestone for us because one of our goals has been to minimise the price of hydrogen such that it is competitive with diesel," Mr Drucker said.
"It's guaranteed supply of a home-produced fuel that is zero-emission versus a fossil fuel that is not zero emission."
He said potential transport customers would also enjoy the more stable prices offered by hydrogen fuel as compared to diesel.
He projected that future hydrogen price increases would be at or less than the rate of inflation, whereas diesel prices were linked to global geopolitical forces outside of Australia's control.
"Organisations that are using it as a fuel over diesel, they've got surety as to what their operational costs are going to be into the future, but with diesel - they've got no idea, it's a month-by-month proposition."
This 'Hydrogen Hyway', as Countrywide terms it, would initially enable heavy vehicles to refuel in Tasmania.
Countrywide is holding discussions with various transport companies and government business enterprises about converting their heavy vehicle fleet to hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.
He said the government's 2020 Hydrogen Action Plan urged state enterprises to embrace zero-carbon transport.
"To that end, we've been speaking with various [government business enterprises] including Sustainable Timber Tasmania, TasNetworks, TasPorts, and various councils," Mr Drucker said.
He said the discussions included options on ways to finance the initial capital expenditures to purchase fuel-cell vehicles.
One manufacturer, Nikola Motors, stated recently that its fuel cell trucks cost about US$1.26 million to produce.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.