The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Federal government promises $219 million for Tasmanian roads

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated May 13 2024 - 3:23pm, first published 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced funding for Tasmanian roads ahead of the Federal budget. Picture by Craig George
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced funding for Tasmanian roads ahead of the Federal budget. Picture by Craig George

While the full details of the upcoming Federal budget are yet to be unveiled, Tasmanians can be assured that the state's roads will be included.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Council and regional development reporter at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.