Federal government promises $219 million for Tasmanian roads

While the full details of the upcoming Federal budget are yet to be unveiled, Tasmanians can be assured that the state's roads will be included.
The Labor government has announced $219 million for projects on the island to "improve road safety and cut travel times".
More than half of the funding ($124 million) will go to three new projects, with an upgrade for the Lyell Highway headlining the trio.
Aimed at boosting safety and reliability of travel times between Granton and New Norfolk, the planned works were created to improve access to tourism hotspots and community facilities.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said many of Tasmania's roads were no longer fit for purpose after "a decade of neglect".
"Last year Tasmania lost more than 30 people on the roads, with more than 300 critically injured. That's not good enough," he said.
"This investment in our budget is about getting Tasmania moving safely - to allow people to spend less time on the road and more time with their loved ones."
The other new initiatives include upgrades to the Huon Highway corridor and planning for the Devonport to Cradle Mountain and Arthur Highway corridors.
Tasmanian senator Carol Brown said the government was also demonstrating its commitment to finishing projects.
"This roads package will increase road safety and reduce the risks of serious crashes and fatalities, helping to keep Tasmanians safe," she said.
"Road safety is a shared responsibility across all levels of government, and across the community."
An additional $95 million will go to three existing works, including improvements to the Midland Highway from Campbell Town to Epping Forest.
In Hobart, the Mornington Roundabout is due for additional infrastructure to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow.
State Treasurer Michael Ferguson welcomed the Prime Minister's announcement, noting that it appeared to recognise the importance of the Australian government contributing 80 per cent of the required funding.
"We look forward to seeing the full detail of the Prime Minister's roads announcements in the Federal budget on Tuesday night, and trust that these projects will be funded over the next four years to allow construction in a time frame consistent with our policies," he said.
While Mr Ferguson commended the investment, he had his reservations.
"As a Liberal Member for Bass, I was very disappointed to see that there was no funding announced on the weekend for the Tamar Bridge, and I will be closely scrutinising the Federal budget for this project," he said.
The Australian government said it would reveal further details once the budget was released on May 14.
