'It helps to build a sense of pride': Newstead College shines with new sign

Students and staff from Newstead College have returned from the holidays to a brand new look at the gymnasium ahead of term two.
The college now has a new eye-catching sign installed in the gymnasium.
Newstead College Principal Dianne Freeman said the college was pleased to unveil the new feature with the the distinctive logo.
"On a practical level, the sign increases our visibility within the community and makes it easy to locate our campus from the street," Ms Freeman said.
"Symbolically, it helps to build a sense of pride and belonging among all members of our school community."
The Newstead College Gymnasium had been frequently used by community groups and sporting clubs during out of school hours, and Ms Freeman said the sign signifies the exchange between the college and the community.
"It makes it easy for people to find our gymnasium, which is in frequent use by community groups and various sporting clubs on afternoons and weekends," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.